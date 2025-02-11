ARVINAS Earnings Results: $ARVN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARVINAS ($ARVN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.63 per share, beating estimates of -$1.04 by $0.41. The company also reported revenue of $59,200,000, missing estimates of $66,582,376 by $-7,382,376.

ARVINAS Insider Trading Activity

ARVINAS insiders have traded $ARVN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID K LOOMIS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 231 shares for an estimated $6,396

ARVINAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of ARVINAS stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

