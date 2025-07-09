BioTech
ARVN

Arvinas: CEO John Houston Plans To Retire; Board To Lead Search For CEO Replacement

July 09, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Arvinas (ARVN) announced that John Houston, CEO and President, has informed the Board of his plans to retire from his role as President and CEO following a search for, and the appointment of, the new CEO. The Board has begun a search for a new CEO. Houston will remain Chairperson of Arvinas Board upon retiring as President and CEO.

Briggs Morrison, Arvinas Board Member and Lead Independent Director, said: "As we undertake the process of identifying a new CEO, the Board is committed to conducting a thoughtful search to ensure continued strong leadership."

