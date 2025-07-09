Arvinas: CEO John Houston Plans To Retire; Board To Lead Search For CEO Replacement

(RTTNews) - Arvinas (ARVN) announced that John Houston, CEO and President, has informed the Board of his plans to retire from his role as President and CEO following a search for, and the appointment of, the new CEO. The Board has begun a search for a new CEO. Houston will remain Chairperson of Arvinas Board upon retiring as President and CEO.

Briggs Morrison, Arvinas Board Member and Lead Independent Director, said: "As we undertake the process of identifying a new CEO, the Board is committed to conducting a thoughtful search to ensure continued strong leadership."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.