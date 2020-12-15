Arvinas’ Cancer Drug Has Blockbuster Potential, Says Analyst

Arvinas (ARVN) investors couldn’t have asked for a better start to the week. ARVN stock hit the ground running as shares surged nearly 150% over the past two trading sessions.

The uptick came after the company announced positive developments for 2 of its potential cancer treatments.

Interim data from the Phase 1 trial for ARV-471 in heavily pretreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive / HER2 negative breast cancer, displayed evidence of anti-tumor activity and signs of strong efficacy. The data showed three PRs (partial responses), of which one was confirmed, and a 42% clinical benefit rate.

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach calls the data “highly encouraging.” The analyst added, “Estrogen receptor (ER) degradation approached 90% in some patients, and responses were observed in patients with prior SERD (selective estrogen receptor degrader) exposure [...] While early, we think these results point to best-in-class potential for ‘471 relative to competing, orally available SERDs...”

A Phase 1B combination trial of ARV-471 and Ibrance, should kick off later this month and a Phase 2 expansion group for ARV-471 is mooted for 1H21.

The company also released an update from the dose escalation segment of ARV-110’s Phase 1 trial in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

There have been positive results from the study so far. The treatment continues to show evidence of anti-tumor activity and benefits in heavily pretreated prostate cancer patients, with the last reported cohort showing PSA (prostate-specific antigen) reductions over 50% at doses higher than 280 mg.

Breidenbach believes the data justifies “continued development, especially in an earlier treatment setting,”

However, Breidenbach believes ARV-110 could face “stiff competition from next-generation anti-androgens as well as from investigational drugs that are active in AR-independent tumors.”

On the other hand, the analyst has high hopes for ARV-471.

“We see blockbuster potential for ARV-471, which we believe could be utilized in two ER+/HER2- breast cancer settings: (1) as a monotherapy in patients who have failed or developed resistance to available therapies, including endocrine therapies and CDK 4/6 inhibitors; and (2) in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors such in an earlier-line setting.”

All in all, the news has caused a rejig to the analyst’s ARVN model. Breidenbach upgraded Arvinas’ rating from Perform (i.e. Hold) to Outperform (i.e. Buy) and set the price target at $80. (To watch Breidenbach’s track record, click here)

2 other analysts have recently reviewed Arvinas’ prospects and both have reached the same conclusion – Buy. ARVN's Strong Buy consensus rating is backed by a $97.80 average price target, suggesting ~32% of upside over the next 12 months. (See ARVN stock analysis on TipRanks)

