Arvinas (ARVN) Price Target Increased by 13.60% to 15.54

The average one-year price target for Arvinas (NasdaqGS:ARVN) has been revised to $15.54 / share. This is an increase of 13.60% from the prior estimate of $13.68 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.96% from the latest reported closing price of $10.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arvinas. This is an decrease of 176 owner(s) or 43.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVN is 0.25%, an increase of 46.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.22% to 54,702K shares. The put/call ratio of ARVN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 3,689K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 45.13% over the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 3,458K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,315K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Armistice Capital holds 1,800K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 33.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,623K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 30.22% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.