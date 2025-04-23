Arvinas Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Phase 3 VERITAC-2 Trial Results for Vepdegestrant at ASCO 2025

Arvinas will present Phase 3 VERITAC-2 trial results for vepdegestrant at ASCO 2025, evaluating its effectiveness in breast cancer treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Arvinas, Inc. announced that it will present the detailed results of its Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial, comparing the investigational drug vepdegestrant to fulvestrant, during the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. This marks the first presentation of pivotal data for vepdegestrant, a potential first-in-class oral PROTAC estrogen receptor degrader, aimed at treating patients with advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. The presentation will take place on May 31, 2025, and is part of a collaboration between Arvinas and Pfizer, who are jointly developing the drug. Vepdegestrant has received Fast Track designation from the FDA as a monotherapy for patients previously treated with endocrine therapy. Arvinas is focused on developing therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins, with ongoing clinical programs for several investigational drugs.

Potential Positives

Oral presentation of Phase 3 VERITAC-2 trial results at a major conference (ASCO) highlights the potential of vepdegestrant, which may enhance the company's visibility in the oncology field.

Data presented will include the first pivotal results for vepdegestrant, showcasing its potential as a first-in-class oral PROTAC estrogen receptor degrader.

Fast Track designation granted by the FDA for vepdegestrant indicates a significant step towards regulatory approval and commercialization.

The collaboration with Pfizer for the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant strengthens the resources and expertise available to Arvinas for this pivotal product.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the company's dependency on a collaboration with Pfizer for the development and commercialization of vepdegestrant, indicating potential vulnerabilities should the partnership face challenges.

The forward-looking statements emphasize numerous risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company may not achieve its plans or expectations, which could impact investor confidence.

The acknowledgment of significant risks associated with the clinical development of both vepdegestrant and other product candidates raises concerns about the company’s future prospects and overall stability.

FAQ

What is the VERITAC-2 clinical trial about?

The VERITAC-2 trial evaluates the effectiveness of vepdegestrant versus fulvestrant in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.

When will the results of the VERITAC-2 trial be presented?

The results will be presented during the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3, 2025.

What is vepdegestrant?

Vepdegestrant is an investigational oral PROTAC estrogen receptor degrader intended for treating ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

Who is developing vepdegestrant?

Vepdegestrant is jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer as a potential treatment for advanced ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

What designation has the FDA granted vepdegestrant?

The FDA has granted vepdegestrant Fast Track designation for treating advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARVN Insider Trading Activity

$ARVN insiders have traded $ARVN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G HOUSTON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,338 shares for an estimated $523,880 .

. IAN TAYLOR (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,020 shares for an estimated $150,752 .

. NOAH BERKOWITZ (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,658 shares for an estimated $74,372

ANGELA M CACACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,207 shares for an estimated $70,238 .

. DAVID K LOOMIS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,445 shares for an estimated $26,730.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $ARVN stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ARVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARVN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARVN forecast page.

$ARVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARVN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ARVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Jeet Mukherjee from BTIG set a target price of $69.0 on 12/10/2024

on 12/10/2024 Christopher Liu from Leerink Partners set a target price of $62.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $40.0 on 10/31/2024

Full Release





– Oral presentation will serve as first presentation of detailed results from the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial –







NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) today announced that data from the global Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial (NCT05654623) evaluating vepdegestrant versus fulvestrant in patients with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer will be presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 – June 3 in Chicago, IL. The presentation includes the first pivotal data for vepdegestrant, a potential first-in-class investigational oral PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) estrogen receptor (ER) degrader.





Vepdegestrant is being jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.







Presentation details are as follows:









Title:



Vepdegestrant, a PROTAC estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, vs. fulvestrant in ER-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced breast cancer (aBC): results of the global, randomized, phase 3 VERITAC-2 study







Presenting Author:



Erika P. Hamilton, MD, Breast Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute







Abstract Number



: LBA1000







Session Date, Time and Location:



Saturday, May 31, 2025, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CT in Hall B1







Session Type and Title:



Oral Abstract Session – Breast Cancer—Metastatic





Late-breaking abstracts will be released at 7:00 am CT / 8:00 am ET on the day of the scientific presentation. Additional information can be found at



www.asco.org



.







About Vepdegestrant







Vepdegestrant is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader designed to specifically target and degrade the estrogen receptor (ER) for the treatment of patients with ER-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer. Vepdegestrant is being developed as a potential monotherapy and as part of combination therapy across multiple treatment settings for ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.





In July 2021, Arvinas announced a global collaboration with Pfizer for the co-development and co-commercialization of vepdegestrant; Arvinas and Pfizer will share worldwide development costs, commercialization expenses, and profits.





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted vepdegestrant Fast Track designation as a monotherapy in the treatment of adults with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy.







About Arvinas







Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit



www.arvinas.com



and connect on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding: vepdegestrant having the potential to provide clinically meaningful outcomes for thousands of patients with metastatic breast cancer whose tumors harbor estrogen receptor 1 mutations; Arvinas’ and Pfizer’s plans to share data from the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 clinical trial with health authorities, including to potentially support regulatory filings, as well as at medical conferences in 2025; and vepdegestrant’s development as a potential monotherapy and as part of combination therapy across multiple treatment settings for estrogen receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative metastatic breast cancer. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Arvinas’ strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “look forward,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.





Arvinas may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements Arvinas makes as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether Arvinas and Pfizer will successfully perform their respective obligations under the collaboration between Arvinas and Pfizer; whether Arvinas and Pfizer will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development for vepdegestrant as a monotherapy and as part of combination therapy; whether Arvinas will be able to successfully conduct and complete development for its other product candidates, including ARV-393 and ARV-102; whether Arvinas and Pfizer, as appropriate, will be able to obtain marketing approval for and commercialize vepdegestrant and other product candidates on current timelines or at all; Arvinas’ ability to protect its intellectual property portfolio; Arvinas’ reliance on third parties; whether Arvinas will be able to raise capital when needed; whether Arvinas’ cash and cash equivalent resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Arvinas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Arvinas’ current views with respect to future events, and Arvinas assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Arvinas’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.







Contacts









Investors:







Jeff Boyle





+1 (347) 247-5089







Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com









Media:







Kirsten Owens





+1 (203) 584-0307







Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.