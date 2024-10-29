Aruma Resources Schedules 2024 AGM for Shareholders

Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.

Aruma Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 29, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders can participate by attending in person or by proxy, with voting instructions required by November 27, 2024. The company encourages electronic communication and has made meeting documents available online.

