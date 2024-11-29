Aruma Resources Reaffirms Exploration Data Transparency

Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.

Aruma Resources Limited, trading on the ASX under the symbol AAJ, reiterated its commitment to transparency in its exploration results, which have been previously reported in line with the JORC Code. The company confirmed it has no new information that materially affects the original announcements, ensuring investors that the data remains accurate and reliable.

