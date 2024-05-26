Aruma Resources Expands with Strategic Acquisition

Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.

Aruma Resources Limited is poised to diversify its mining portfolio with the strategic acquisition of high-potential copper and uranium projects in Australia’s prominent mineral precincts. The deal includes the issuance of shares and options to NHM Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd, with further shareholder approval pending for finalization. Upon completion, Aruma plans to initiate targeted exploration to outline drilling targets in these sought-after commodities.

