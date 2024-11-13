Aruma Resources Appoints New Director Grant Ferguson

Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.

Aruma Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Grant Ferguson as a new director, effective from November 13, 2024. This move could signal strategic shifts within the company, potentially impacting its market performance. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this leadership change influences the company’s direction and stock value.

