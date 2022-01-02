Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Art's-Way Manufacturing's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of August 2021 Art's-Way Manufacturing had US$7.04m of debt, an increase on US$5.84m, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

A Look At Art's-Way Manufacturing's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:ARTW Debt to Equity History January 2nd 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that Art's-Way Manufacturing had liabilities of US$8.67m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.70m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$108.0k and US$2.96m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$8.30m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Art's-Way Manufacturing has a market capitalization of US$16.1m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Art's-Way Manufacturing's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Art's-Way Manufacturing made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$23m, which is a fall of 5.2%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Art's-Way Manufacturing produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$2.3m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$2.3m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Art's-Way Manufacturing you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

