Arts Optical Acquires Malaysian Property in Strategic Move

Arts Optical International Holdings Limited has announced a significant property acquisition in Malaysia through its subsidiary, Arts Optic Property (M) Sdn. Bhd. The semi-detached factory unit, acquired for approximately HK$22.8 million, marks a strategic investment for the company. This transaction, classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules, highlights the company’s expansion efforts in the region.

