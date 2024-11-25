News & Insights

Arts Optical Acquires Malaysian Property in Strategic Move

November 25, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Arts Optical International Holdings Limited (HK:1120) has released an update.

Arts Optical International Holdings Limited has announced a significant property acquisition in Malaysia through its subsidiary, Arts Optic Property (M) Sdn. Bhd. The semi-detached factory unit, acquired for approximately HK$22.8 million, marks a strategic investment for the company. This transaction, classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules, highlights the company’s expansion efforts in the region.

