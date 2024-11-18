Artrya Limited Issues Unlisted Options in Strategic Move

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Artrya Limited has announced the issuance of 1,190,476 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.63, set to expire on November 19, 2026. These securities are part of previously announced transactions and will remain unquoted on the ASX. This move could be of interest to investors tracking the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

For further insights into AU:AYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.