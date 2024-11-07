Artrya Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a proposed capital raising. The halt is expected to remain until the announcement is made, or normal trading resumes on November 12, 2024. Investors should watch for updates, as this move could impact the company’s stock performance.

