Artrya Limited Gains Shareholder Support for AI Advancements

November 28, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support for its initiatives. The medical technology company is advancing its AI platform aimed at improving coronary artery disease diagnosis. This progress could attract investor interest as Artrya continues to develop its innovative healthcare solutions.

