Artrya Limited Eyes U.S. Market Expansion

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Artrya Limited, a Perth-based medical technology company, is making strides in commercializing its AI platform for coronary artery disease detection. The company is focusing on gaining FDA approval and expanding its market presence in the U.S., where it has secured pre-FDA agreements with several health systems. With a unique real-time, point-of-care solution, Artrya aims to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-assisted diagnostics.

For further insights into AU:AYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.