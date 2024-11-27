Artrya Limited Eyes U.S. Market Expansion

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.
Artrya Limited, a Perth-based medical technology company, is making strides in commercializing its AI platform for coronary artery disease detection. The company is focusing on gaining FDA approval and expanding its market presence in the U.S., where it has secured pre-FDA agreements with several health systems. With a unique real-time, point-of-care solution, Artrya aims to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-assisted diagnostics.
