Artrya Limited Embraces ASX Governance Standards

Artrya Limited has announced its adherence to the ASX’s corporate governance recommendations, despite opting not to follow certain guidelines due to the current size and scope of its Board. The company has implemented robust governance practices, such as a Board Charter detailing roles and responsibilities, and maintains transparency with its stakeholders through thorough checks and disclosures regarding director appointments.

