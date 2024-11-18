News & Insights

Artrya Limited Completes Share Placement to Boost Growth

November 18, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited, a medical technology firm specializing in AI for coronary disease detection, has successfully completed a share placement, issuing 11.9 million shares at $0.42 each. The placement, managed by Petra Capital, also included the issuance of unlisted options. This strategic move is poised to bolster Artrya’s efforts in enhancing healthcare diagnostics.

