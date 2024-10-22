Artrya Limited Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, at their West Perth location. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxy votes ahead of the meeting, with all voting to be conducted by poll. Meeting materials are available electronically, emphasizing the company’s commitment to digital communication.

For further insights into AU:AYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.