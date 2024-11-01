Artrya Limited Advances with FDA Application and Revenue Growth

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited, listed on the ASX, has made significant strides by submitting a 510(k) application to the US FDA for its Salix® Coronary Anatomy software, aiming to secure regulatory clearance for the US market. The company also reported its first revenues and successful integration of Salix into multiple health systems, positioning it for further growth. Despite a net cash outflow of $0.6 million, Artrya maintains a cash balance of $6.5 million, reflecting its robust financial health amid ongoing expansion efforts.

