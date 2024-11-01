News & Insights

Stocks

Artrya Limited Advances with FDA Application and Revenue Growth

November 01, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited, listed on the ASX, has made significant strides by submitting a 510(k) application to the US FDA for its Salix® Coronary Anatomy software, aiming to secure regulatory clearance for the US market. The company also reported its first revenues and successful integration of Salix into multiple health systems, positioning it for further growth. Despite a net cash outflow of $0.6 million, Artrya maintains a cash balance of $6.5 million, reflecting its robust financial health amid ongoing expansion efforts.

For further insights into AU:AYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.