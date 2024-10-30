News & Insights

Artnature Inc. Shows Resilience Amid Financial Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Artnature Inc. (JP:7823) has released an update.

Artnature Inc. reported a modest decline in net sales and significant decreases in operating and ordinary income for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025. Despite this, the company maintains a stable dividend forecast and anticipates growth in annual net sales and income, indicating a resilient outlook. Investors may find opportunities as the company navigates through its financial challenges and aims for recovery.

