Artmarket.com Announces Upcoming General Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Artmarket.com SA (FR:PRC) has released an update.

Artmarket.com SA has announced its Annual Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for June 21, 2024. Shareholders can access the meeting notice and documents, which include details on participation, voting methods, and the resolutions, on the BALO and Artprice.com websites. The company has also made the 2023 annual financial report and related AGM documents available online.

