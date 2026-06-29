BioTech
AORT

Artivion Wins FDA Approval For AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis

June 29, 2026 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Artivion, Inc. (AORT), a medical device company, on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Premarket Approval (PMA) for AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis, a device used to treat acute DeBakey Type I aortic dissections.

AMDS, the world's first aortic arch remodeling device, was previously available under a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE).

The approval was supported by data from the PERSEVERE U.S. IDE trial, which showed a 72% reduction in all-cause mortality and a 54% reduction in primary major adverse events, including stroke, renal failure requiring dialysis and myocardial infarction, at 30 days compared with the current standard-of-care hemiarch procedure. The study also reported zero occurrences of distal anastomotic new entry (DANE) tears.

Artivion said the PMA approval, following the product's commercial launch under the HDE pathway, positions the company to fully address an estimated $150 million annual U.S. market opportunity.

Artivion shares were rising more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $23.61 on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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