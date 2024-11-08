Artivion price target raised to $35 from $32 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on Artivion (AORT) to $35 from $32 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares, noting that Q3 was “another quarter” of top line and profitability outperformance. Artivion continues to execute “exceptionally well,” argues the firm, which believes expectations continue to be achievable with room for upside, especially on the bottom line.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AORT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.