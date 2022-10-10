Artivion (NYSE:AORT shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 16% this week, taking three-year losses to 50%

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 50% drop in the share price over that period. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 47% in a year. Even worse, it's down 48% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

After losing 16% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that Artivion didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Artivion grew revenue at 4.4% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 15% for the last three years. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Artivion in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Artivion shareholders are down 47% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Artivion has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

