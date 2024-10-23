News & Insights

Artivion initiated with an Outperform at JMP Securities

October 23, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

JMP Securities initiated coverage of Artivion (AORT) with an Outperform rating and $33 price target Artivion is a cardiovascular-focused medical technologies company with leading aortic-centric solutions, including valve replacements and stent grafts for treating dissections and aneurysms, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the company as a “unique small cap name worth owning,” citing its “dependable” base business, complementary advanced stent graft division, EBITDA growth and margin profile, and potential upside from “notable shots on goal slated for the years ahead.”

