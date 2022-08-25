Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) stock was sold by a number of insiders in the recent year, which isn't a positive indicator for investors

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Artivion

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Anthony Semedo for US$260k worth of shares, at about US$17.36 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$22.35. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 15.60k shares for US$271k. On the other hand they divested 16.09k shares, for US$353k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Artivion shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:AORT Insider Trading Volume August 25th 2022

Artivion Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Artivion shares. In total, insiders sold US$289k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Artivion

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.5% of Artivion shares, worth about US$40m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Artivion Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Artivion stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Artivion has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

