Artivion, Inc. (AORT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Artivion (AORT) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $25.51 in the previous session. Artivion has gained 32.9% since the start of the year compared to the 3.6% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 5.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2024, Artivion reported EPS of $0.06 versus consensus estimate of $0.02 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.56%.

For the current fiscal year, Artivion is expected to post earnings of $0.27 per share on $388.9 million in revenues. This represents a 35% change in EPS on a 9.86% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.58 per share on $427.05 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 114.81% and 9.81%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Artivion may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Artivion has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 88X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 26.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 30.9X versus its peer group's average of 15.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Artivion currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Artivion passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Artivion shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Artivion, Inc. (AORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.