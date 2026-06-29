BioTech
AORT

Artivion Gains FDA PMA Approval For AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis In Treating Aortic Dissections

June 29, 2026 — 11:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Artivion Inc. (AORT), a cardiac and vascular surgery company, on Monday reported receipt of premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis in the treatment of Debakey Type 1 aortic dissections.

Debakey Type 1 aortic dissections are reported in approximately 6,000 patients every year in the U.S. alone. The incident is usually sudden and can lead to death within 48 hours if not treated immediately by surgery.

The current standard-of-care involves ascending replacement or hemiarch repair, which can treat the primary tear in the aorta, but does not address the remainder of the diseased aorta. This leaves patients at risk for future complications like malperfusion, end-organ ischemia, and aneurysmal growth. About 45% patients post-hemiarch repair experience a distal anastomotic new entry (DANE), which requires re-operations.

The PMA approval was supported by the prospective, multi-center, non-randomized PRESERVE U.S. IDE trial, which showed a 72% decrease in all-cause mortality and a 54% reduction in frequency of major adverse events for patients treated with the AMDS prosthesis.

Two-year follow up data also indicated a lack of re-operations in patients receiving AMDS treatment, and an absence of DANE tears.

The AMDS will now be made available for use across hospitals in the U.S. without requiring clearance from an institutional review board (IRB).

AORT is currently trading at $22.83, down 3.30%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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