Artivion Falls After Stopping Proact Xa Clinical Trial

(RTTNews) - Shares of Artivion, Inc. (AORT) are tumbling more than 19 percent on Friday morning trade after the cardiac and vascular surgery company announced that it has stopped the PROACT Xa clinical trial based on the recommendation of the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board of the trial due to lack of evidence. The study was evaluating the use of Apixaban in patients treated with mechanical aortic valves.

Currently, shares are at $14.92, down 19 percent from the previous close of $18.50 on a volume of 392,788.

