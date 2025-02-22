News & Insights

Stocks
AORT

ARTIVION Earnings Preview: Recent $AORT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 22, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

ARTIVION ($AORT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $102,834,696 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AORT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ARTIVION Insider Trading Activity

ARTIVION insiders have traded $AORT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AMY HORTON (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,759 shares for an estimated $453,813.
  • JEAN F HOLLOWAY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,237 shares for an estimated $327,204.
  • ANDREW M GREEN (VP Regulatory) sold 7,618 shares for an estimated $228,540

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ARTIVION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of ARTIVION stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 995,299 shares (+864.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,455,598
  • OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 526,495 shares (+200.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,052,492
  • WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 226,160 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,465,914
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 194,916 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,572,648
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 166,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,770,670
  • NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 112,918 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,228,325
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 90,519 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,587,938

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ARTIVION Government Contracts

We have seen $923,312 of award payments to $AORT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AORT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.