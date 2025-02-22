ARTIVION Earnings Preview: Recent $AORT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARTIVION ($AORT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $102,834,696 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.
ARTIVION Insider Trading Activity
ARTIVION insiders have traded $AORT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMY HORTON (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,759 shares for an estimated $453,813.
- JEAN F HOLLOWAY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,237 shares for an estimated $327,204.
- ANDREW M GREEN (VP Regulatory) sold 7,618 shares for an estimated $228,540
ARTIVION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of ARTIVION stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 995,299 shares (+864.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,455,598
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 526,495 shares (+200.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,052,492
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 226,160 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,465,914
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 194,916 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,572,648
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 166,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,770,670
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 112,918 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,228,325
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 90,519 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,587,938
ARTIVION Government Contracts
We have seen $923,312 of award payments to $AORT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: IMPLANT: AORTIC VALVE: $73,467
- EXPRESS REPORT: IMPLANT: $50,795
- SURGICAL IMPLANT PULMONARY VALVE: $50,250
- PROSTHETICS - PULMONARY VALVES - URGENT: $50,250
- EXPRESS REPORT: IMPLANT: $34,855
