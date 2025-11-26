Is Artivion (AORT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Artivion (AORT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Artivion is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 947 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Artivion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AORT's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AORT has returned about 63.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 8.7%. This means that Artivion is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB). The stock has returned 43.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Pacific Biosciences of California's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Artivion belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 81 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.7% so far this year, so AORT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Pacific Biosciences of California is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Artivion and Pacific Biosciences of California as they could maintain their solid performance.

