Artivion (AORT) Soars 10.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Artivion AORT shares ended the last trading session 10.2% higher at $18.67. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Artivion scored a strong price rise driven by its better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 performance (earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents on revenue beat of 5%). The company noted a 11.2% year-over-year increase in revenues in Q1 on a constant currency basis backed by strategic expansion of commercial footprint in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Further, the company's gain of additional regulatory approvals added to the growth. In 2022, the company is expected to report a 7.4% revenue growth over 2021.

This biological medical device maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +250%. Revenues are expected to be $79.25 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Artivion, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AORT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Artivion is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Integra LifeSciences IART, finished the last trading session 2.6% lower at $54.22. IART has returned -7.3% over the past month.

For Integra , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.80. This represents a change of +1.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Integra currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

