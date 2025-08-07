Artivion (AORT) Q2 EPS Jumps 243%

Key Points Artivion’s non-GAAP EPS reached $0.24 for Q2 2025, far surpassing the expected $(0.00) non-GAAP EPS and up 243% compared to Q2 2024.

Revenue was $113.0 million for Q2 2025 (GAAP), exceeding non-GAAP revenue estimates by approximately $5.0 million and growing 15% on a GAAP basis from the prior year.

Full-year 2025 guidance was raised for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), with management highlighting ongoing operational and pipeline progress.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT), a leader in cardiac and vascular surgical devices, reported its Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The company posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.24, outperforming the analyst estimate of approximately -$0.00 (non-GAAP) and marking a sharp increase from $0.07 per share (non-GAAP) in Q2 2024. Revenue (GAAP) came in at $113.0 million, ahead of the $108.03 million non-GAAP consensus estimate and 15% above the prior-year figure (GAAP). Management described the period as a standout quarter, citing broader product demand and ongoing recovery from previous supply chain and cybersecurity disruptions. Following these results, the company raised its full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in its business trajectory and pipeline development.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.24 -$0.00 $0.07 243% Revenue $113.0 million $108.03 million $98.0 million 15% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $24.8 million $18.6 million 33% Net Income $1.3 million $(2.1) million N/A Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $11.7 million $3.6 million 224%

Business overview and strategic focus

Artivion specializes in technologies for cardiac and vascular surgery. Its core offerings include mechanical heart valves, aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, and preservation services for transplant tissues. Physicians use its products in complex surgeries, often for life-threatening heart and vascular conditions.

Innovation is a central pillar for Artivion. It invests heavily in developing and commercializing new products, particularly focused on aortic repair and advanced heart valves. Regulatory compliance and global expansion remain crucial factors for the company's ongoing growth. Success depends on regulatory approvals, manufacturing reliability, and differentiated product features. Competing against larger medical device firms, Artivion’s strategy stresses clinical data, customer relationships, and execution in emerging markets.

Quarterly highlights: Results and developments

The second quarter saw marked progress across Artivion’s product segments. Revenue increased 15% on a GAAP basis versus the prior year, surpassing forecasts by nearly $5.0 million (non-GAAP). This performance returned the company to its “beat and raise” pattern, reversing the impact of prior supply disruptions from a cybersecurity incident that had pressured operations and product availability earlier in the year.

Product-level performance was led by the On-X mechanical heart valve line, which grew 24% on a constant currency basis compared to Q2 2024. This valve allows for lower-intensity anticoagulation, a feature supported by recent clinical trial data showing a reduction in major bleeding risk. That evidence has opened an estimated $100 million expansion opportunity in the United States, and On-X’s continued global adoption demonstrates the effectiveness of targeted innovation. The aortic stent grafts segment posted 22% constant currency growth. Both product lines are key drivers for Artivion’s business and central to its growth thesis.

BioGlue, a surgical sealant, grew 4% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, while preservation services, which prepare tissue for transplant, recovered 3% year-over-year. In Q1 2025, Latin America achieved constant currency revenue growth of 26% and Asia Pacific achieved 8% growth, despite lingering supply constraints on the On-X line in these regions. North America rebounded with 18% growth after declines in Q1 2025. These figures point to broad, multi-regional expansion.

Margins improved during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA rose 33% year-over-year, even as general, administrative, and marketing expenses increased, partly because of cyber recovery spending and higher non-cash compensation. Notably, net income (GAAP) flipped to a positive $1.3 million from a prior-year loss, though non-GAAP income benefited from $4.5 million in non-cash foreign currency gains. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) surged to $11.7 million from $3.6 million in Q2 2024.

Artivion made significant progress on innovation and regulatory initiatives in the period. The U.S. launch of the AMDS hybrid prosthesis -- a stent graft product for the aortic arch -- moved forward with approximately 150 hospital accounts seeking IRB and value analysis committee approvals as of Q1 2025. Furthermore, the company achieved Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pivotal ARTIZEN trial, targeting long-term growth opportunities in aortic arch replacement devices. Clinical data for the NEXUS endovascular stent graft system also remained positive, with potential for regulatory submission and acquisition of its developer, Endospan, in 2026.

Looking ahead: Guidance and investor watchpoints

Following the strong quarterly outperformance, management raised its financial outlook for full year 2025. Reported revenue is now expected in the range of $435 million to $443 million for full year 2025, up from the earlier $423 million to $435 million guidance. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth is now projected at 12% to 14% for full year 2025, an increase from prior expectations. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to $86 million to $91 million, reflecting margin expansion goals and confidence in operational recovery. Currency effects, previously forecast as a headwind, are now expected to be flat for the year. Segment guidance points to mid-teens percentage growth for stent grafts and continued double-digit gains for On-X heart valves. The AMDS launch is expected to add 1 to 2 percentage points to overall company growth this year. Investors are expected to monitor continued supply normalization, the pace of the AMDS and On-X market expansions, and progress on clinical and regulatory milestones, such as the ongoing ARTIZEN and NEXUS programs. Management also noted that a substantial non-cash foreign exchange gain inflated the reported non-GAAP net income, suggesting a focus on the sustainability of underlying profit metrics will be important as the year progresses. The recent increase in share count, from note exchanges, could moderate earnings per share growth even as total profit improves.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

