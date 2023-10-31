Artivion (AORT) Price Target Increased by 5.86% to 25.81

The average one-year price target for Artivion (NYSE:AORT) has been revised to 25.81 / share. This is an increase of 5.86% from the prior estimate of 24.38 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.97% from the latest reported closing price of 12.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artivion. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AORT is 0.13%, an increase of 19.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 40,546K shares. The put/call ratio of AORT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,881K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 24.49% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,771K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 36.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,581K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 34.87% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,342K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,283K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 2,098K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artivion Background Information

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide.

