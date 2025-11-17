Artivion (AORT) Price Target Increased by 14.27% to 52.75

The average one-year price target for Artivion (NYSE:AORT) has been revised to $52.75 / share. This is an increase of 14.27% from the prior estimate of $46.16 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.42% from the latest reported closing price of $45.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artivion. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 8.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AORT is 0.21%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 53,845K shares. The put/call ratio of AORT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,484K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares , representing a decrease of 19.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 52.46% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,356K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 27.38% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,289K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,020K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,794K shares , representing a decrease of 38.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,501K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing a decrease of 14.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 83.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.