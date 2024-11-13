Artiva Biotherapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( (ARTV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting key advancements and financial stability.

In the third quarter of 2024, Artiva Biotherapeutics expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Dr. Alison Moore, who brings significant expertise in cell therapy manufacturing. The company also completed an upsized initial public offering in July, raising $179 million. Additionally, Artiva’s lead program, AlloNK®, is undergoing clinical trials targeting autoimmune diseases, with initial data expected in the first half of 2025.

Financially, Artiva reported a robust balance sheet with $199.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, expected to support operations through the end of 2026. The company’s research and development expenses increased slightly compared to the previous year, while general and administrative expenses rose significantly. Artiva experienced a net loss of $17.5 million for the quarter, a shift from net income in the same period last year, primarily due to the absence of collaboration revenue.

Looking ahead, Artiva Biotherapeutics remains committed to advancing its cell therapy programs and achieving key clinical milestones. The management anticipates that existing financial resources will sustain operations and support the company’s growth trajectory through 2026.

