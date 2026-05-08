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Artiva Biotherapeutics Prices $300 Mln Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants Offering; Shares Rise

May 08, 2026 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Friday announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of stock and pre-funded warrants.

The offering consists of 23.87 million shares of stock priced at $11.52 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 2.17 million shares at a purchase price of $11.5199 per warrant.

The transaction is expected to close on or about May 11.

The offering is expected to raise approximately $300 million in gross proceeds.

In the pre-market trading, Artiva Biotherapeutics is 17.41% higher at $14.65 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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