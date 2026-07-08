Is Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 919 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARTV's full-year earnings has moved 26.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ARTV has returned 121% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 235.5%.

In Climb Bio, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 440 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.4% so far this year, meaning that ARTV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Climb Bio, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Climb Bio, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.