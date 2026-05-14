Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Price Target Increased by 60.00% to 27.74

The average one-year price target for Artiva Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGM:ARTV) has been revised to $27.74 / share. This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 164.23% from the latest reported closing price of $10.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artiva Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 33.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARTV is 0.18%, an increase of 115.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.05% to 17,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 9,853K shares representing 39.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 2,353K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 1,610K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 649K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing a decrease of 77.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARTV by 31.18% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 520K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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