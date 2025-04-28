Artiva Biotherapeutics Announces Promising Data for AlloNK® + Rituximab in B-cell Driven Diseases Ahead of ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting

Artiva Biotherapeutics presents promising data on AlloNK® and rituximab for B-cell disorders at ASGCT 2025 meeting.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced that it will present new longer-term Phase 1/2 data for its AlloNK® cell therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the upcoming ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting in May 2025. The results indicate a prolonged duration of response, significant B-cell depletion, and a well-tolerated safety profile when AlloNK is combined with rituximab. Additionally, the company will showcase the scalability and consistency of its AlloNK manufacturing process in a separate presentation. AlloNK, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, aims to enhance the effectiveness of antibody treatments for B-cell driven diseases and is currently in clinical trials for various autoimmune conditions. Artiva, established in 2019, is focused on developing accessible cell therapies for severe autoimmune diseases and cancers.

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe, and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers, announced today that the Company will have a poster presentation on new longer-term Phase 1/2 data for AlloNK® (also known as AB-101) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28



th



Annual Meeting taking place May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. These results demonstrate prolonged duration of response, deep B-cell depletion and a well-tolerated safety profile of AlloNK in combination with rituximab.





In addition, the Company will have a poster presentation featuring the scalability and consistency of the AlloNK manufacturing process.







Details of the presentations are as follows:









Abstract 858 –



AlloNK



®



Cell Therapy ± Rituximab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma







Date/Time:



May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT







Session Title:



Poster Reception







Location:



Poster Hall I2







Abstract 1765 –



AlloNK: A Scalable and Consistent NK Cell Therapy in Development for Treatment of Oncology and Autoimmune Diseases







Date/Time:



May 15, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT







Session Title:



Poster Reception







Location:



Poster Hall I2





Abstracts are currently available on the



ASGCT website



. Following the presentations, copies will be available on the "



Scientific Posters & Publications



" section of the “Events & Presentation” page on the Company's website.







About Artiva Biotherapeutics







Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. Artiva’s lead program, AlloNK



®



, is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved NK cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity effect of monoclonal antibodies to drive B-cell depletion. AlloNK



®



is currently in clinical trials for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus, for patients with or without lupus nephritis, and in an investigator-initiated basket trial in multiple autoimmune indications. Artiva’s pipeline also includes CAR-NK candidates targeting both solid and hematologic cancers. Artiva was founded in 2019 as a spin out of GC Cell, formerly GC Lab Cell Corporation, a leading healthcare company in the Republic of Korea, pursuant to a strategic partnership granting Artiva exclusive worldwide rights (excluding Asia, Australia and New Zealand) to GC Cell’s NK cell manufacturing technology and programs.





Artiva is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.artivabio.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s (the “Company”) participation in the ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting; the content of the Company’s presentations; the potential benefits, accessibility, effectiveness and safety of AlloNK



®



+ rituximab for the treatment of B-cell driven diseases; and the Company’s expectations regarding timing and availability of data from the Company’s clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. These and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release is given. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contacts







Investors: Neha Krishnamohan,





Artiva Biotherapeutics





,





ir@artivabio.com









Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.,





Little Dog Communications Inc.





,





jessica@litldog.com





, +1.858.344.8091





Source: Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.



