Artius II Acquisition Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering of 20 Million Units at $10.00 Each

Artius II Acquisition Inc. offers 20 million units at $10 each, featuring a unique share structure for potential investors.

Artius II Acquisition Inc. has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 each, set to start trading on The Nasdaq under the symbol "AACBU" on February 13, 2025. Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share, a right to receive 1/10th of a Class A ordinary share upon initial business combination, and a contingent right to a pro rata share of 1,000,000 additional Class A ordinary shares, structured under a "tontine" mechanism. The offering includes a provision for underwriters to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units to cover potential over-allotments. Founded by Boon Sim, the company aims to engage in mergers or acquisitions with technology-focused businesses. The prospectus for the offering will be available through Santander, the sole book-running manager.

Potential Positives

Artius II successfully priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, reflecting strong investor interest.

The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “AACBU,” providing enhanced visibility and credibility for the company.

The structure of each unit includes contingent rights to additional shares, which could incentivize investor participation and increase the appeal of the offering.

The company intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses, positioning itself in a growth sector that may attract additional investments and opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a reliance on a contingent right to receive additional shares based on the voting behavior of existing shareholders, which could signal potential instability or uncertainty in attracting investor confidence regarding the success of future business combinations.

The forward-looking statements come with a caveat that no assurance is given that the IPO will be completed as described, indicating potential risk for investors that could lead to diminished trust in the company’s leadership and planning.

The structure of the offering, including the Tontine structure and reduction of founder shares, may complicate the understanding of equity distribution, which could deter potential investors due to perceived complexity or lack of transparency in governance.

FAQ

What is the structure of Artius II's Class A ordinary shares?

Artius II features a 1,000,000 distributable Class A ordinary share structure known as the "Tontine Structure."

When will Artius II start trading on Nasdaq?

Artius II's units will begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "AACBU" starting February 13, 2025.

What does each unit of Artius II consist of?

Each unit includes one Class A ordinary share, one right for 1/10th of a Class A ordinary share, and contingent rights.

Who is the book-running manager for Artius II's IPO?

Santander is acting as the sole book-running manager for Artius II's initial public offering.

What types of businesses does Artius II plan to target?

Artius II intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses offering technology solutions and financial services.

Artius II Features a 1,000,000 Distributable Class A Ordinary Share Structure (“Tontine Structure”) with Sponsor Reducing Founder Shares by an Equal Amount









Each Unit Includes One Class A Ordinary Share, One Right to Receive 1/10th of a Class A Ordinary Share and One Contingent Right to Receive a Pro Rata Share of 1,000,000 Distributable Class A Ordinary Shares Under Tontine Structure







NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artius II Acquisition Inc. (“Artius II” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “AACBU” beginning February 13, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right entitling the holder thereof to receive one tenth of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination and one contingent right to receive a pro rata share of 1,000,000 (or 1,150,000 if the underwriter’s over-allotment option is exercised in full) distributable Class A ordinary shares at the closing of an initial business combination based on the number of Class A ordinary shares not redeemed prior to an initial business combination (“tontine structure”), and our sponsor will concurrently reduce founder shares by an equal amount. Once the Class A ordinary shares and rights comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “AACB” and “AACBR,” respectively.





Santander is acting as sole book-running manager. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.







About Artius II Acquisition Inc.







The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer specific technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies of all sizes. The Company was founded by Boon Sim, the Founder and Managing Partner of Artius Capital Partners LLC and founder of Artius Acquisition Inc., a special purpose acquisition company. Karen Richardson, Kevin Costello and John Stein will be serving as board members.





The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Santander US Capital Markets LLC at Santander US Capital Markets LLC, Attention: ECM Syndicate, 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at equity-syndicate@santander.us, or by telephone at 833-818-1602.





A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on February 12, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov.



The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Jason Ozone







jason@artiuscapital.com







+1-212-309-7668



