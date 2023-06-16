News & Insights

Artist paints giant plastic bottle in Swiss park in litter protest

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

June 16, 2023 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by Denis Balibouse for Reuters ->

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 16 (Reuters) - A Swiss-French artist has painted a giant fresco depicting a crumpled plastic bottle directly onto the grass of a Swiss park with a view to raising awareness about pollution.

Saype, 34, used chalk and charcoal for the huge painting which is about the length and width of three tennis courts in Lausanne's Louis-Bourget park on the shores of Lake Geneva.

The painting, which is cordoned off, is expected to last for two or three weeks.

(Reporting by Denis Balibouse; Writing by Emma Farge, Editing by William Maclean)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.