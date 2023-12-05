News & Insights

US Markets

Artist Jesse Darling wins UK's Turner Prize 2023

December 05, 2023 — 05:35 pm EST

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British artist Jesse Darling was awarded the 2023 Turner Prize for contemporary art on Tuesday and took home 25,000 pounds ($31,480) as this year's winner.

Established in 1984 and named after British painter J.M.W. Turner, the prestigious art prize is awarded to an artist born or based in the United Kingdom for an outstanding exhibition or presentation of their work in the past 12 months.

The jury commended Oxford-born Darling's use of materials and commonplace objects like concrete, welded barriers, hazard tape, office files and net curtains, "to convey a familiar yet delirious world."

"Invoking societal breakdown, his presentation unsettles perceived notions of labour, class, Britishness and power," the jury said about Darling, who lives and works in Berlin.

This year's jury was chaired by Tate Britain Director Alex Farquharson.

The 2023 prize was announced at a ceremony in Eastbourne’s Winter Gardens, in southeast England, where Darling was presented with the award by British rapper and musician Tinie Tempah.

($1 = 0.7942 pound)

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman in London Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.