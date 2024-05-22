Artisanal Spirits Company Sees AGM Success and Growth

Artisanal Spirits Company PLC (GB:ART) has released an update.

Artisanal Spirits Company PLC, owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society and other brands, reported successful passage of all resolutions at its AGM, including the re-election of key directors and approval of director remuneration. The company emphasizes its global reach with a portfolio of limited-edition whiskies and spirits, highlighting a strong fiscal year with £23.5 million in revenue and an expanding market presence. ASC’s focus on e-commerce and international growth underscores its strategy to build a premium, profitable global business in the spirits industry.

