Artisan Partners Reports Q4 and Year-End Results for 2024, Declares Dividends

Artisan Partners reported its 2024 financial results and announced a dividend, hosting a conference call for discussion.

Quiver AI Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2024, and declared both a quarterly and a special annual dividend. The company will hold a conference call on February 5, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, featuring CEO Eric Colson, President Jason Gottlieb, and CFO C.J. Daley, to discuss the results in detail. Participants can access the call through various means, including a toll-free number, and a replay will be available afterward. Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm, known for its range of investment strategies managed by experienced professionals since its establishment in 1994.

Potential Positives

The company reported its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, which indicates transparency and accountability in financial reporting.

Artisan Partners declared a quarterly and special annual dividend, showcasing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with stakeholders and investors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are Artisan Partners' Q4 2024 financial results?

Artisan Partners reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Full details are available at www.apam.com.

When is the Artisan Partners conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for February 5, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.

Who will host the Artisan Partners conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by Eric Colson, Jason Gottlieb, and C.J. Daley from Artisan Partners.

How can I access the conference call?

The call can be accessed via the Company's website or by dialing 877.328.5507, with an option for international callers.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available until February 12, 2025, by calling 877.344.7529 with a specific replay conference ID.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MILWAUKEE, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) (the “Company” or “Artisan Partners”) today reported its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and declared a quarterly and special annual dividend. The full earnings release and investor presentation can be viewed at





www.apam.com





.







Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call on February 5, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. Hosting the call will be Eric Colson, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Gottlieb, President, and C.J. Daley, Chief Financial Officer. Supplemental materials that will be reviewed during the call are available on the Company’s website at www.apam.com. The call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Company’s website. Listeners may also access the call by dialing 877.328.5507 or 412.317.5423 for international callers; the conference ID is 10194959. A replay of the call will be available until February 12, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), by dialing 877.344.7529 or 412.317.0088 for international callers; the replay conference ID is 2159030. An audio recording will also be available on the Company’s website.







About Artisan Partners







Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.





Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.





Investor Relations Inquiries





866.632.1770





ir@artisanpartners.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.