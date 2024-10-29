Artisan Partners reports Q3 adjusted EPS 92c, consensus 90c

Reports Q3 revenue $279.6M, consensus $279.7M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on APAM:
- Is APAM a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Artisan Partners reports preliminary AUM, as of September 30 totaled $167.8B
- Artisan Partners price target lowered to $39.50 from $40 at Goldman Sachs
- Artisan Partners reports preliminary August AUM $166.2B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.