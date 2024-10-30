News & Insights

Artisan Partners Increases Stake in M&C Saatchi

October 30, 2024 — 10:27 am EDT

M&C Saatchi plc (GB:SAA) has released an update.

Artisan Partners has increased its stake in M&C Saatchi PLC to 12.12% from a previous 11.08%, highlighting a strategic move in their investment portfolio. This shift in voting rights underscores potential confidence in the company’s market performance, capturing the attention of investors keen on tracking shareholder dynamics.

