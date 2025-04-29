ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT Earnings Results: $APAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT ($APAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, beating estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $277,100,000, missing estimates of $286,773,000 by $-9,673,000.

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT Insider Trading Activity

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

