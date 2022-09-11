Artisan Partners Asset Management's (NYSE:APAM) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock grows 3.8% this past week

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 33%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 14%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 18% in the last three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 12% in a month.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$84m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Artisan Partners Asset Management had to report a 13% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 33% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 9.16.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:APAM Earnings Per Share Growth September 11th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Artisan Partners Asset Management's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Artisan Partners Asset Management the TSR over the last 1 year was -25%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Artisan Partners Asset Management shareholders are down 25% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 12% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Artisan Partners Asset Management (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

