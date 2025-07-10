Artisan Partners Asset Management Reports Preliminary Assets Under Management of $175.5 Billion as of June 30, 2025

Artisan Partners reported preliminary assets under management of $175.5 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. announced that its preliminary assets under management (AUM) reached $175.5 billion as of June 30, 2025. This figure includes $85.6 billion from Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds, with the remaining $89.9 billion attributed to separate accounts and other AUM. The report details AUM by strategy across various teams, highlighting significant contributions from areas like International Value, Global Value, and High Income. Artisan Partners is known for its range of high-value investment strategies and has been dedicated to employing disciplined investment professionals since its establishment in 1994.

Potential Positives

Artisan Partners reported a substantial preliminary assets under management (AUM) figure of $175.5 billion as of June 30, 2025, indicating strong growth and stability in the firm's investment performance.

The firm’s diversified AUM, with $85.6 billion from Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds, and $89.9 billion from separate accounts and other AUM, showcases a balanced investment portfolio catering to various client needs.

Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams manage a wide range of investment strategies, which positions the company well to adapt to market changes and meet sophisticated client demands.

Potential Negatives

Artisan Partners reported a total of $175.5 billion in assets under management, but the substantial reliance on separate accounts and other AUM, totaling $89.9 billion, may indicate vulnerabilities in its core fund offerings.

There may be concerns about the performance of specific strategies, particularly given the detailed breakdown showing varying levels of AUM across teams that could reflect uneven investor confidence.

The lack of year-over-year comparisons could raise questions about growth trends and overall competitiveness in the investment management sector.

FAQ

What are Artisan Partners' assets under management as of June 2025?

Artisan Partners reported preliminary assets under management totaling $175.5 billion as of June 30, 2025.

How much of Artisan Partners' AUM comes from Artisan Funds?

Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds account for $85.6 billion of the total AUM.

What investment strategies does Artisan Partners employ?

Artisan Partners employs various investment strategies including Growth, Value, International, and Sustainable Emerging Markets.

Who can inquire about investor relations at Artisan Partners?

Investor relations inquiries can be directed to 866.632.1770 or via email at ir@artisanpartners.com.

What is the focus of Artisan Partners as an investment management firm?

Artisan Partners focuses on providing high value-added investment strategies managed by experienced investment professionals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APAM Insider Trading Activity

$APAM insiders have traded $APAM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES J JR DALEY (Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 15,448 shares for an estimated $624,856

SAMUEL BENTSON SELLERS (Executive Vice President) sold 6,801 shares for an estimated $300,868

GREGORY K RAMIREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 5,905 shares for an estimated $254,845

$APAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $APAM stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APAM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

$APAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APAM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $APAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $45.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Bill Katz from TD Securities set a target price of $39.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2025 totaled $175.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM



accounted for $89.9 billion.









PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY



As of June 30, 2025 - ($ Millions)



















Growth Team



















Global Opportunities





$20,065













Global Discovery





1,885













U.S. Mid-Cap Growth





11,118













U.S. Small-Cap Growth





2,841













Franchise





839















Global Equity Team



















Global Equity





388













Non-U.S. Growth





14,773















U.S. Value Team



















Value Equity





5,203













U.S. Mid-Cap Value





2,546













Value Income





16















International Value Group



















International Value





50,062













International Explorer





788













Global Special Situations





21















Global Value Team



















Global Value





32,569













Select Equity





337















Sustainable Emerging Markets Team



















Sustainable Emerging Markets





2,047















Credit Team



















High Income





12,689













Credit Opportunities





319













Floating Rate





88















Developing World Team



















Developing World





4,784















Antero Peak Group



















Antero Peak





2,272













Antero Peak Hedge





268















International Small-Mid Team



















Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth





5,856















EMsights Capital Group



















Global Unconstrained





965













Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities





1,133













Emerging Markets Local Opportunities





1,673





























Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")





$175,545















Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.







AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $115.4 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).





ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS





Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.





Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com





Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.



